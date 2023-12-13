Should you bet on Morgan Geekie to light the lamp when the Boston Bruins and the New Jersey Devils face off on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Morgan Geekie score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)

Geekie stats and insights

  • In two of 20 games this season, Geekie has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Devils.
  • Geekie has zero points on the power play.
  • Geekie averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.9%.

Devils defensive stats

  • The Devils are 24th in goals allowed, conceding 94 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Devils have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.6 hits and 11.9 blocked shots per game.

Geekie recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/9/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 17:31 Home W 5-3
12/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 14:28 Home L 3-1
12/3/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 13:53 Home W 3-1
12/2/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 13:12 Away W 4-3 OT
11/30/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 13:36 Home W 3-0
11/27/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 12:36 Away L 5-2
11/25/2023 Rangers 2 1 1 12:57 Away L 7-4
11/24/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 15:02 Home L 5-2
11/6/2023 Stars 0 0 0 13:13 Away W 3-2
11/4/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 14:15 Away L 5-4

Bruins vs. Devils game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

