Will Morgan Geekie Score a Goal Against the Devils on December 13?
Should you bet on Morgan Geekie to light the lamp when the Boston Bruins and the New Jersey Devils face off on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.
Will Morgan Geekie score a goal against the Devils?
Odds to score a goal this game: +470 (Bet $10 to win $47.00 if he scores a goal)
Geekie stats and insights
- In two of 20 games this season, Geekie has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
- This is his first game of the season against the Devils.
- Geekie has zero points on the power play.
- Geekie averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.9%.
Devils defensive stats
- The Devils are 24th in goals allowed, conceding 94 total goals (3.6 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Devils have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.6 hits and 11.9 blocked shots per game.
Geekie recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/9/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|17:31
|Home
|W 5-3
|12/7/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|14:28
|Home
|L 3-1
|12/3/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|13:53
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/2/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|13:12
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/30/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|13:36
|Home
|W 3-0
|11/27/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|12:36
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/25/2023
|Rangers
|2
|1
|1
|12:57
|Away
|L 7-4
|11/24/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|15:02
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|13:13
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/4/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|14:15
|Away
|L 5-4
Bruins vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
