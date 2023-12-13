Should you wager on John Beecher to light the lamp when the Boston Bruins and the New Jersey Devils meet up on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will John Beecher score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Beecher stats and insights

  • In four of 25 games this season, Beecher has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Devils.
  • Beecher has no points on the power play.
  • Beecher averages 0.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 19.0%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Devils defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Devils are conceding 94 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 24th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.6 hits and 11.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Beecher recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/9/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 11:27 Home W 5-3
12/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:26 Home L 3-1
12/3/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 11:45 Home W 3-1
11/30/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 10:48 Home W 3-0
11/27/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 10:50 Away L 5-2
11/25/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 11:23 Away L 7-4
11/24/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 8:33 Home L 5-2
11/22/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 11:08 Away W 3-1
11/20/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 12:14 Away L 5-4 OT
11/18/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 13:22 Home W 5-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bruins vs. Devils game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.