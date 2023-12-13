The Boston Bruins, with Jake DeBrusk, will be on the ice Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the New Jersey Devils. There are prop bets for DeBrusk available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Jake DeBrusk vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Bruins vs Devils Game Info

DeBrusk Season Stats Insights

DeBrusk has averaged 16:23 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +6).

DeBrusk has a goal in four games this year through 25 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

DeBrusk has a point in 11 games this year through 25 games played, but none of those games resulted in a multi-point effort.

In seven of 25 games this year, DeBrusk has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

DeBrusk's implied probability to go over his point total is 51.2% based on the odds.

There is a 33.9% chance of DeBrusk having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

DeBrusk Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils have given up 94 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 24th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 19th-ranked goal differential (-2).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 25 Games 3 11 Points 2 4 Goals 1 7 Assists 1

