The New Jersey Devils (14-11-1) and Boston Bruins (18-5-3) face off at Prudential Center on Wednesday, December 13 at 7:00 PM ET on TNT, Max, and MSGSN. The Devils lost to the Edmonton Oilers 4-1 in their last outing, while the Bruins are coming off a 5-3 victory against the Arizona Coyotes.

The Bruins are 5-4-1 over the past 10 contests, totaling 31 total goals (six power-play goals on 28 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 21.4%). They have conceded 31 goals to their opponents.

Before watching this matchup, here's our pick for which club will secure the win in Wednesday's hockey action.

Bruins vs. Devils Predictions for Wednesday

Our computer model for this encounter predicts a final result of Devils 4, Bruins 3.

Moneyline Pick: Devils (-120)

Devils (-120) Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.5 goals on average)

Over 6 (computer predicts 6.5 goals on average) Spread Pick: Bruins (+1.5)

Bruins vs Devils Additional Info

Bruins Splits and Trends

The Bruins (18-5-3 overall) have posted a record of 3-3-6 in games that have needed OT this season.

Boston has earned 11 points (4-1-3) in its eight games decided by one goal.

This season the Bruins scored just one goal in one game and they lost that matchup.

Boston has earned three points (1-2-1 record) this season when scoring two goals .

The Bruins have scored three or more goals in 21 games, earning 36 points from those contests.

Boston has scored a single power-play goal in 11 games this season and has registered 14 points from those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Boston is 9-0-1 (19 points).

The Bruins' opponents have had more shots in 16 games. The Bruins finished 9-5-2 in those matchups (20 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Devils Rank Devils AVG Bruins AVG Bruins Rank 4th 3.54 Goals Scored 3.31 10th 31st 3.62 Goals Allowed 2.5 3rd 11th 32 Shots 31.7 12th 12th 29.7 Shots Allowed 31.9 24th 1st 32.56% Power Play % 22.89% 10th 26th 75.29% Penalty Kill % 89.9% 1st

Bruins vs. Devils Game Time and TV Channel

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN

TNT, Max, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

