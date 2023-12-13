Will David Pastrnak find the back of the net when the Boston Bruins take on the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will David Pastrnak score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +105 (Bet $10 to win $10.50 if he scores a goal)

Pastrnak stats and insights

  • In 13 of 26 games this season, Pastrnak has scored -- and three times he scored multiple goals.
  • He has not faced the Devils yet this season.
  • On the power play he has four goals, plus 12 assists.
  • Pastrnak averages 4.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 12.5%.

Devils defensive stats

  • The Devils have given up 94 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 24th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Devils have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 17.6 hits and 11.9 blocked shots per game.

Pastrnak recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/9/2023 Coyotes 3 2 1 21:02 Home W 5-3
12/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 20:04 Home L 3-1
12/3/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 20:34 Home W 3-1
12/2/2023 Maple Leafs 3 1 2 23:10 Away W 4-3 OT
11/30/2023 Sharks 2 0 2 19:05 Home W 3-0
11/27/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 18:27 Away L 5-2
11/25/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 21:12 Away L 7-4
11/24/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 21:24 Home L 5-2
11/22/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 19:13 Away W 3-1
11/20/2023 Lightning 2 1 1 20:31 Away L 5-4 OT

Bruins vs. Devils game info

  • Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

