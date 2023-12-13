Will Danton Heinen Score a Goal Against the Devils on December 13?
On Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET, the Boston Bruins clash with the New Jersey Devils. Is Danton Heinen going to light the lamp in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Danton Heinen score a goal against the Devils?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Heinen stats and insights
- Heinen has scored in four of 18 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season versus the Devils.
- Heinen has no points on the power play.
- He has a 13.8% shooting percentage, attempting 1.6 shots per game.
Devils defensive stats
- The Devils are 24th in goals allowed, giving up 94 total goals (3.6 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.6 hits and 11.9 blocked shots per game.
Heinen recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/9/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|1
|0
|11:33
|Home
|W 5-3
|12/7/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|13:35
|Home
|L 3-1
|12/3/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|12:56
|Home
|W 3-1
|12/2/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|16:51
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
|11/30/2023
|Sharks
|1
|1
|0
|15:15
|Home
|W 3-0
|11/27/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|13:06
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/25/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|13:31
|Away
|L 7-4
|11/24/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|1
|0
|13:15
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/22/2023
|Panthers
|1
|0
|1
|14:23
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/20/2023
|Lightning
|1
|0
|1
|15:12
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
Bruins vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 13, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
