Charlie Coyle will be in action when the Boston Bruins and New Jersey Devils face off on Wednesday at Prudential Center, starting at 7:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Coyle are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Charlie Coyle vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN

TNT, Max, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

0.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Bruins vs Devils Game Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Coyle Season Stats Insights

Coyle's plus-minus rating this season, in 17:40 per game on the ice, is +5.

In Coyle's 26 games played this season he's scored in seven of them and netted multiple goals in two.

Coyle has a point in 15 games this season (out of 26), including multiple points three times.

In nine of 26 games this season, Coyle has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability is 54.5% that Coyle goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

There is a 39.2% chance of Coyle having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Coyle Stats vs. the Devils

On the defensive side, the Devils are allowing 94 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 24th in the league.

The team's goal differential (-2) ranks 19th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 26 Games 3 20 Points 1 10 Goals 0 10 Assists 1

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.