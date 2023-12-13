Top Player Prop Bets for Bruins vs. Devils on December 13, 2023
Sportsbooks have listed player props for Jack Hughes, David Pastrnak and others when the New Jersey Devils host the Boston Bruins at Prudential Center on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.
Bruins vs. Devils Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN
- Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bruins vs. Devils Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Boston Bruins
David Pastrnak Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)
Pastrnak's 16 goals and 23 assists in 26 games for Boston add up to 39 total points on the season.
Pastrnak Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Coyotes
|Dec. 9
|2
|1
|3
|6
|vs. Sabres
|Dec. 7
|0
|0
|0
|8
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Dec. 3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Maple Leafs
|Dec. 2
|1
|2
|3
|10
|vs. Sharks
|Nov. 30
|0
|2
|2
|4
Brad Marchand Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)
Brad Marchand has amassed 25 points this season, with 12 goals and 13 assists.
Marchand Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Coyotes
|Dec. 9
|0
|1
|1
|3
|vs. Sabres
|Dec. 7
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Dec. 3
|3
|0
|3
|5
|at Maple Leafs
|Dec. 2
|1
|0
|1
|8
|vs. Sharks
|Nov. 30
|0
|0
|0
|4
Charlie Coyle Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -111)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)
Charlie Coyle is a key contributor on offense for Boston with 10 goals and 10 assists.
Coyle Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Coyotes
|Dec. 9
|1
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Sabres
|Dec. 7
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Dec. 3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|at Maple Leafs
|Dec. 2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Sharks
|Nov. 30
|0
|0
|0
|2
NHL Props Today: New Jersey Devils
Jack Hughes Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -167)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)
Hughes is New Jersey's leading contributor with 33 points. He has 10 goals and 23 assists this season.
Hughes Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Oilers
|Dec. 10
|0
|0
|0
|5
|at Flames
|Dec. 9
|0
|0
|0
|7
|at Kraken
|Dec. 7
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Canucks
|Dec. 5
|1
|2
|3
|6
|vs. Sharks
|Dec. 1
|1
|0
|1
|6
Jesper Bratt Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +175)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -133, Under Odds: +100)
Jesper Bratt is another of New Jersey's most productive contributors through 26 games, with 12 goals and 20 assists.
Bratt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|at Oilers
|Dec. 10
|1
|0
|1
|3
|at Flames
|Dec. 9
|1
|1
|2
|5
|at Kraken
|Dec. 7
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Canucks
|Dec. 5
|2
|0
|2
|5
|vs. Sharks
|Dec. 1
|0
|1
|1
|4
