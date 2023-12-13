Coming off a loss last time out, the New Jersey Devils will host the Boston Bruins (who won their most recent game) on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

You can watch the Devils try to hold off the Bruins on TNT, Max, and MSGSN.

Devils Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT, Max, and MSGSN

TNT, Max, and MSGSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Bruins vs Devils Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Bruins Stats & Trends

The Bruins have one of the best defenses in the NHL, giving up 65 total goals (2.5 per game), second in the NHL.

The Bruins have 86 goals this season (3.3 per game), 17th in the NHL.

In the past 10 contests, the Bruins are 5-4-1 (70.0% of possible points).

On the defensive end, the Bruins have allowed 3.1 goals per game (31 total) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.1 goals-per-game average (31 total) during that time.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bruins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % David Pastrnak 26 16 23 39 31 16 33.3% Brad Marchand 26 12 13 25 23 16 33.3% Charlie Coyle 26 10 10 20 12 13 53.9% Pavel Zacha 26 8 11 19 11 12 50.6% Charlie McAvoy 21 3 16 19 17 3 -

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Devils Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Devils are conceding 94 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank 24th in NHL action.

The Devils' 92 total goals (3.5 per game) make them the seventh-best scoring team in the NHL.

In their last 10 matchups, the Devils are 6-4-0 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.

On the defensive end, the Devils have allowed 31 goals (3.1 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.3 goals per game (33 total) during that stretch.

Devils Key Players