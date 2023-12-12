Maine High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Washington County Today - December 12
Washington County, Maine High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Woodland Junior-Senior High School at Shead High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Eastport, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Jonesport-Beals High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Jonesport, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Washington Academy at Orono High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Orono, ME
- Conference: B North
- How to Stream: Watch Here
