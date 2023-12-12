Maine High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Sagadahoc County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
There is high school basketball action in Sagadahoc County, Maine today, and information on how to stream these games is available in this article.
Sagadahoc County, Maine High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Freeport High School at Morse High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Bath, ME
- Conference: A South
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Gray-New Gloucester High School at Mt. Ararat High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Topsham, ME
- Conference: A South
- How to Stream: Watch Here
