Maine High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Penobscot County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
If your plans today include watching the local high school basketball games in Penobscot County, Maine, then there are some important details for you to know. Learn how to watch or stream today's high-school action in the piece below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Penobscot County, Maine High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Central High School at Mattanawcook Academy
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Lincoln, ME
- Conference: C North
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Schenck High School at Penobscot Valley High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Howland, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Washington Academy at Orono High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Orono, ME
- Conference: B North
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.