Maine High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Oxford County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Don't miss the high school basketball games happening in Oxford County, Maine today. Information on how to stream all of the action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Oxford County, Maine High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mountain Valley High School at Poland Regional High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Poland, ME
- Conference: B South
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Telstar Regional High School at Madison Area Memorial High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Madison, ME
- Conference: C South
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.