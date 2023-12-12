In Cumberland County, Maine, there are interesting high school basketball matchups on the calendar today. Info on how to watch them is available here.

Cumberland County, Maine High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Freeport High School at Morse High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 12

6:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: Bath, ME

Bath, ME Conference: A South

A South How to Stream: Watch Here

North Yarmouth Academy at Winthrop High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 12

6:30 PM ET on December 12 Location: Winthrop, ME

Winthrop, ME Conference: C South

C South How to Stream: Watch Here

Yarmouth High School at Spruce Mountain High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 12

6:30 PM ET on December 12 Location: Jay, ME

Jay, ME Conference: B South

B South How to Stream: Watch Here

Brunswick High School at Noble High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12

7:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: North Berwick, ME

North Berwick, ME How to Stream: Watch Here

Scarborough High School at Windham High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12

7:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: Windham, ME

Windham, ME How to Stream: Watch Here

Falmouth High School at Westbrook High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 12

7:00 PM ET on December 12 Location: Westbrook, ME

Westbrook, ME Conference: A South

A South How to Stream: Watch Here

Gray-New Gloucester High School at Mt. Ararat High School