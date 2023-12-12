Celtics vs. Cavaliers December 12 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 2:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, December 12, 2023, two of the NBA's top scorers -- Jayson Tatum (ninth, 27.7 points per game) and Donovan Mitchell (eighth, 28) -- square off when the Boston Celtics (14-4) host the Cleveland Cavaliers (10-8) at 7:30 PM ET on NBCS-BOS and BSOH.
Celtics vs. Cavaliers Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, December 12
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-BOS, BSOH
Celtics Players to Watch
- Tatum puts up 27.7 points, 8.8 rebounds and 4.1 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocks.
- Jaylen Brown posts 21.9 points, 5 boards and 3.6 assists per contest, shooting 45.2% from the floor and 34.4% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made treys per game.
- Jrue Holiday posts 12.4 points, 7.4 boards and 5.1 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.6 steals and 0.9 blocks.
- Derrick White averages 13.9 points, 5.1 assists and 3.7 rebounds.
- Al Horford averages 6.9 points, 2.8 assists and 6.6 rebounds.
Cavaliers Players to Watch
- Evan Mobley generates 16.3 points, 10.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game for the Cavaliers.
- On a per-game basis, Mitchell gives the Cavaliers 28 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.2 assists. He also averages 1.9 steals (second in league) and 0.5 blocked shots.
- Max Strus is averaging 14.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 4 assists per game. He is draining 43.4% of his shots from the field and 38.7% from 3-point range, with 2.9 triples per game.
- The Cavaliers are receiving 15.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game from Caris LeVert this season.
- Darius Garland is averaging 19.4 points, 2.6 rebounds and 5.8 assists per contest. He is draining 48.4% of his shots from the floor and 35.1% from 3-point range, with 1.5 treys per game.
Celtics vs. Cavaliers Stat Comparison
|Celtics
|Cavaliers
|116.3
|Points Avg.
|111.7
|106.7
|Points Allowed Avg.
|112.2
|47.2%
|Field Goal %
|47.9%
|36%
|Three Point %
|35.1%
