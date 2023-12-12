Maine High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Androscoggin County Today - December 12
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Androscoggin County, Maine today. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Androscoggin County, Maine High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mountain Valley High School at Poland Regional High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 12
- Location: Poland, ME
- Conference: B South
- How to Stream: Watch Here
