The Boston Celtics, Al Horford included, face the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

In his most recent game, a 133-123 win against the Knicks, Horford had 14 points and 10 rebounds.

If you'd like to make predictions on Horford's performance, we look at his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Al Horford Prop Bets vs. the Cavaliers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 7.7 10.2 Rebounds 6.5 6.8 7.5 Assists 2.5 2.8 3.4 PRA -- 17.3 21.1 PR -- 14.5 17.7



Al Horford Insights vs. the Cavaliers

Horford has taken 6.0 shots per game this season and made 2.9 per game, which account for 6.1% and 6.3%, respectively, of his team's total.

Horford's Celtics average 101.8 possessions per game, which ranks 28th among NBA teams, while the Cavaliers have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 13th with 100.5 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Cavaliers are seventh in the league, conceding 110.3 points per game.

On the glass, the Cavaliers are ranked 13th in the league, giving up 43.6 rebounds per game.

Allowing 24.7 assists per game, the Cavaliers are the fifth-ranked team in the NBA.

Al Horford vs. the Cavaliers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/1/2023 33 23 11 3 6 1 0 11/2/2022 40 12 12 1 1 1 1 10/28/2022 41 12 2 4 2 1 0

