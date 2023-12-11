The Miami Dolphins (9-3) will try to build on a three-game winning streak when they host the Tennessee Titans (4-8) on Monday, December 11, 2023 at Hard Rock Stadium.

How to Watch Dolphins vs. Titans

When: Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Monday, December 11, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida

Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida TV: ESPN

Dolphins vs. Titans Insights

The Dolphins put up 32 points per game, 10.7 more than the Titans allow per outing (21.3).

Tennessee puts up 4.4 fewer points per game (17.8) than Miami gives up (22.2).

The Dolphins rack up 91.4 more yards per game (428.4) than the Titans give up per matchup (337).

Tennessee averages just 8.1 fewer yards per game (292.1) than Miami allows per matchup (300.2).

The Dolphins rush for 143.3 yards per game, 37.1 more than the 106.2 the Titans allow per contest.

Tennessee rushes for 108.9 yards per game, 12.3 more than the 96.6 Miami allows per outing.

This year, the Dolphins have turned the ball over 19 times, nine more than the Titans' takeaways (10).

Tennessee has turned the ball over 14 times, one fewer times than Miami has forced turnovers (15).

Dolphins Home Performance

The Dolphins' average points scored in home games (38.8) is higher than their overall average (32). But their average points allowed at home (17.4) is lower than overall (22.2).

The Dolphins accumulate 497.2 yards per game at home (68.8 more than their overall average), and concede 288.2 at home (12 less than overall).

Miami's average passing yards gained (315) and conceded (213.2) at home are both higher than its overall averages of 285.1 and 203.6, respectively.

The Dolphins accumulate 182.2 rushing yards per game at home (38.9 more than their overall average), and give up 75 at home (21.6 less than overall).

The Dolphins convert 41.8% of third downs in home games (1.6% lower than their overall average), and give up 27.3% at home (9.2% lower than overall).

Dolphins Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/19/2023 Las Vegas W 20-13 CBS 11/24/2023 at New York W 34-13 Amazon Prime Video 12/3/2023 at Washington W 45-15 FOX 12/11/2023 Tennessee - ESPN 12/17/2023 New York - CBS 12/24/2023 Dallas - FOX 12/31/2023 at Baltimore - CBS

Titans Away Performance

The Titans score 11.7 points per game on the road (6.1 less than their overall average), and concede 23.3 on the road (two more than overall).

On the road, the Titans accumulate 251.8 yards per game and concede 362.7. That's less than they gain overall (292.1), but more than they allow (337).

In road games, Tennessee accumulates 175.5 passing yards per game and gives up 244.2. That's less than it gains overall (183.2), and more than it allows (230.8).

The Titans' average yards rushing on the road (76.3) is lower than their overall average (108.9). But their average yards allowed on the road (118.5) is higher than overall (106.2).

On the road, the Titans convert 28.2% of third downs and allow 46.9% to be converted. That's less than they convert overall (32.2%), and more than they allow (38.2%).

Titans Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/19/2023 at Jacksonville L 34-14 CBS 11/26/2023 Carolina W 17-10 FOX 12/3/2023 Indianapolis L 31-28 CBS 12/11/2023 at Miami - ESPN 12/17/2023 Houston - CBS 12/24/2023 Seattle - CBS 12/31/2023 at Houston - FOX

