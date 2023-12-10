Who’s the Best Team in the America East? See our Weekly America East Power Rankings
Seeking an up-to-date view of the America East and how each team stacks up? We've got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the top teams from the cellar dwellers.
Watch college basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
America East Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.
1. Vermont
- Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 23-6
- Overall Rank: 127th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 164th
- Last Game: L 77-71 vs Colgate
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Virginia Tech
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)
2. UMass-Lowell
- Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 21-5
- Overall Rank: 158th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 301st
- Last Game: W 78-65 vs LIU
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Cent. Conn. St.
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
3. New Hampshire
- Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 16-12
- Overall Rank: 202nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 296th
- Last Game: W 75-62 vs Stonehill
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Rhode Island
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
4. Albany (NY)
- Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 15-15
- Overall Rank: 244th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 333rd
- Last Game: L 78-73 vs Temple
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Drexel
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: FloHoops
5. Maine
- Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 15-15
- Overall Rank: 257th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 355th
- Last Game: W 69-56 vs Cent. Conn. St.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ UCF
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
6. Bryant
- Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 12-17
- Overall Rank: 260th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 232nd
- Last Game: L 85-53 vs Cincinnati
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Towson
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: FloHoops
7. Binghamton
- Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 13-14
- Overall Rank: 285th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 332nd
- Last Game: W 91-79 vs Le Moyne
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: Niagara
- Game Time: 6:07 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
8. UMBC
- Current Record: 5-8 | Projected Record: 5-25
- Overall Rank: 340th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 358th
- Last Game: L 66-60 vs Saint Peter's
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Iowa
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21
- TV Channel: BTN
9. NJIT
- Current Record: 2-7 | Projected Record: 4-23
- Overall Rank: 345th
- Strength of Schedule Rank: 263rd
- Last Game: L 83-59 vs Wake Forest
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Opponent: @ Niagara
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
Sportsbook Promo Codes
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.