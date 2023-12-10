Seeking an up-to-date view of the America East and how each team stacks up? We've got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the top teams from the cellar dwellers.

Projected records only reflect games against Division 1 opponents.

1. Vermont

Current Record: 8-3 | Projected Record: 23-6

8-3 | 23-6 Overall Rank: 127th

127th Strength of Schedule Rank: 164th

164th Last Game: L 77-71 vs Colgate

Next Game

Opponent: @ Virginia Tech

@ Virginia Tech Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

4:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: ACCN (Watch on Fubo)

2. UMass-Lowell

Current Record: 7-3 | Projected Record: 21-5

7-3 | 21-5 Overall Rank: 158th

158th Strength of Schedule Rank: 301st

301st Last Game: W 78-65 vs LIU

Next Game

Opponent: Cent. Conn. St.

Cent. Conn. St. Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

5:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. New Hampshire

Current Record: 7-4 | Projected Record: 16-12

7-4 | 16-12 Overall Rank: 202nd

202nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 296th

296th Last Game: W 75-62 vs Stonehill

Next Game

Opponent: @ Rhode Island

@ Rhode Island Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

6:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. Albany (NY)

Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 15-15

6-4 | 15-15 Overall Rank: 244th

244th Strength of Schedule Rank: 333rd

333rd Last Game: L 78-73 vs Temple

Next Game

Opponent: @ Drexel

@ Drexel Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: FloHoops

5. Maine

Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 15-15

8-4 | 15-15 Overall Rank: 257th

257th Strength of Schedule Rank: 355th

355th Last Game: W 69-56 vs Cent. Conn. St.

Next Game

Opponent: @ UCF

@ UCF Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. Bryant

Current Record: 6-6 | Projected Record: 12-17

6-6 | 12-17 Overall Rank: 260th

260th Strength of Schedule Rank: 232nd

232nd Last Game: L 85-53 vs Cincinnati

Next Game

Opponent: Towson

Towson Game Time: 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16

2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16 TV Channel: FloHoops

7. Binghamton

Current Record: 6-4 | Projected Record: 13-14

6-4 | 13-14 Overall Rank: 285th

285th Strength of Schedule Rank: 332nd

332nd Last Game: W 91-79 vs Le Moyne

Next Game

Opponent: Niagara

Niagara Game Time: 6:07 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19

6:07 PM ET on Tuesday, December 19 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

8. UMBC

Current Record: 5-8 | Projected Record: 5-25

5-8 | 5-25 Overall Rank: 340th

340th Strength of Schedule Rank: 358th

358th Last Game: L 66-60 vs Saint Peter's

Next Game

Opponent: @ Iowa

@ Iowa Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21

8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21 TV Channel: BTN

9. NJIT

Current Record: 2-7 | Projected Record: 4-23

2-7 | 4-23 Overall Rank: 345th

345th Strength of Schedule Rank: 263rd

263rd Last Game: L 83-59 vs Wake Forest

Next Game