Maine High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Washington County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 3:39 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
High school basketball action in Washington County, Maine is happening today, and information on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Washington County, Maine High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Greenville Middle/High School at Shead High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on December 9
- Location: Eastport, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Foxcroft Academy at Washington Academy
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on December 9
- Location: East Machias, ME
- Conference: B North
- How to Stream: Watch Here
