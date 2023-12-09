The Villanova Wildcats (6-4) are 3.5-point favorites as they attempt to turn around a three-game losing streak when they host the UCLA Bruins (5-2) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Wells Fargo Center. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on FOX. The matchup's point total is 127.5.

Villanova vs. UCLA Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Where: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Villanova -3.5 127.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Villanova vs UCLA Betting Records & Stats

The Wildcats are 3-5-0 ATS this season.

This season, Villanova has won two of its five games when favored by at least -175 on the moneyline.

The Wildcats have a 63.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

UCLA is 3-3-0 against the spread this year.

The Bruins have a mark of 2-2 in contests where oddsmakers give them odds of +145 or worse on the moneyline.

UCLA has an implied victory probability of 40.8% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Villanova vs. UCLA Over/Under Stats

Games Over 127.5 % of Games Over 127.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Villanova 6 75% 74.0 145 65.6 123.5 137 UCLA 3 50% 71.0 145 57.9 123.5 134.2

Additional Villanova vs UCLA Insights & Trends

The Wildcats average 74.0 points per game, 16.1 more points than the 57.9 the Bruins give up.

When Villanova puts up more than 57.9 points, it is 2-4 against the spread and 5-3 overall.

The Bruins put up 5.4 more points per game (71.0) than the Wildcats allow their opponents to score (65.6).

When it scores more than 65.6 points, UCLA is 2-3 against the spread and 5-1 overall.

Villanova vs. UCLA Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Villanova 3-5-0 3-4 4-4-0 UCLA 3-3-0 2-0 1-5-0

Villanova vs. UCLA Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Villanova UCLA 10-4 Home Record 17-0 5-9 Away Record 9-2 4-8-0 Home ATS Record 10-6-0 6-5-0 Away ATS Record 4-6-0 70.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 77.8 66.6 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.8 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 8-8-0 4-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-6-0

