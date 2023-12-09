The Purdue Boilermakers (8-1) face the Alabama Crimson Tide (6-2) at 1:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The matchup airs on FOX.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Purdue vs. Alabama matchup in this article.

Purdue vs. Alabama Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET Where: Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario

Coca-Cola Coliseum in Toronto, Ontario How to Watch on TV: FOX

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Purdue vs. Alabama Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Purdue vs. Alabama Betting Trends

Purdue has compiled a 6-3-0 record against the spread this season.

Boilermakers games have gone over the point total six out of nine times this season.

Alabama has put together a 4-3-0 ATS record so far this season.

The Crimson Tide and their opponents have combined to hit the over five out of seven times this year.

Purdue Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1000

+1000 Sportsbooks rate Purdue higher (best in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (second-best).

Purdue has a 9.1% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Alabama Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +3500

+3500 Alabama's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 2.8%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.