Maine High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Piscataquis County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 3:39 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Piscataquis County, Maine? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we offer info on how to stream the games in the article below.
Piscataquis County, Maine High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Greenville Middle/High School at Shead High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET on December 9
- Location: Eastport, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Foxcroft Academy at Washington Academy
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on December 9
- Location: East Machias, ME
- Conference: B North
- How to Stream: Watch Here
