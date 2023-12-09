Can we anticipate Matthew Poitras lighting the lamp when the Boston Bruins match up against the Arizona Coyotes at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Will Matthew Poitras score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)

Poitras stats and insights

In four of 24 games this season, Poitras has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has not faced the Coyotes yet this season.

Poitras has picked up one assist on the power play.

Poitras averages 1.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.9%.

Coyotes defensive stats

On defense, the Coyotes are conceding 72 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 12th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Coyotes have shut out opponents twice while averaging 15.6 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Poitras recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/3/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 11:56 Home W 3-1 12/2/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 10:43 Away W 4-3 OT 11/30/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 14:26 Home W 3-0 11/27/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 16:22 Away L 5-2 11/25/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 12:34 Away L 7-4 11/24/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 16:17 Home L 5-2 11/22/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 12:10 Away W 3-1 11/20/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 9:58 Away L 5-4 OT 11/18/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 15:51 Home W 5-2 11/14/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 15:07 Away W 5-2

Bruins vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, SCRIPPS, and NHL Network

NESN, SCRIPPS, and NHL Network

