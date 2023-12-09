In the upcoming tilt against the Arizona Coyotes, which begins at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we count on Matt Grzelcyk to find the back of the net for the Boston Bruins? Let's dig into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be thinking about.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Matt Grzelcyk score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +850 (Bet $10 to win $85.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Grzelcyk stats and insights

Grzelcyk has scored in one of 15 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first game of the season versus the Coyotes.

Grzelcyk has zero points on the power play.

Grzelcyk averages 1.5 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 4.5%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Coyotes defensive stats

The Coyotes have given up 72 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 12th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Coyotes have two shutouts, and they average 15.6 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Grzelcyk recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 19:29 Home L 3-1 12/3/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 15:45 Home W 3-1 12/2/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 18:23 Away W 4-3 OT 11/30/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 15:38 Home W 3-0 11/27/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 17:56 Away L 5-2 11/25/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 18:48 Away L 7-4 10/30/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 3:29 Home W 3-2 OT 10/28/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 16:17 Home W 4-1 10/26/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 16:05 Home L 4-3 OT 10/24/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 16:09 Away W 3-0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bruins vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, SCRIPPS, and NHL Network

NESN, SCRIPPS, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.