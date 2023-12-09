Maine vs. Cent. Conn. St. December 9 Tickets & Start Time
The Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (1-4) meet the Maine Black Bears (4-4) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Cross Insurance Center. This contest will tip off at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Maine vs. Cent. Conn. St. Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Maine Players to Watch
- Kellen Tynes: 12.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 4.1 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Peter Filipovity: 12 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jaden Clayton: 6.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Ja'Shonte Wright-McLeish: 10.1 PTS, 1.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK
- AJ Lopez: 12.2 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
Cent. Conn. St. Players to Watch
- Tynes: 12.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 4.1 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Filipovity: 12 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Clayton: 6.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Wright-McLeish: 10.1 PTS, 1.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK
- Lopez: 12.2 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
Maine vs. Cent. Conn. St. Stat Comparison
|Maine Rank
|Maine AVG
|Cent. Conn. St. AVG
|Cent. Conn. St. Rank
|245th
|71.3
|Points Scored
|72.4
|228th
|100th
|66.4
|Points Allowed
|70.6
|170th
|303rd
|29.8
|Rebounds
|30.8
|279th
|331st
|6.4
|Off. Rebounds
|8.4
|239th
|306th
|5.6
|3pt Made
|5.6
|306th
|181st
|13.3
|Assists
|15.6
|79th
|110th
|10.9
|Turnovers
|10.8
|101st
