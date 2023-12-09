The Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (1-4) meet the Maine Black Bears (4-4) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Cross Insurance Center. This contest will tip off at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Maine vs. Cent. Conn. St. Game Information

Maine Players to Watch

Kellen Tynes: 12.9 PTS, 3.5 REB, 4.1 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

Peter Filipovity: 12 PTS, 5.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK

Jaden Clayton: 6.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.3 BLK

Ja'Shonte Wright-McLeish: 10.1 PTS, 1.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK

AJ Lopez: 12.2 PTS, 1.8 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

Cent. Conn. St. Players to Watch

Maine vs. Cent. Conn. St. Stat Comparison

Maine Rank Maine AVG Cent. Conn. St. AVG Cent. Conn. St. Rank 245th 71.3 Points Scored 72.4 228th 100th 66.4 Points Allowed 70.6 170th 303rd 29.8 Rebounds 30.8 279th 331st 6.4 Off. Rebounds 8.4 239th 306th 5.6 3pt Made 5.6 306th 181st 13.3 Assists 15.6 79th 110th 10.9 Turnovers 10.8 101st

