The Maine Black Bears (7-4) will attempt to build on a three-game winning run when hosting the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (3-5) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Cross Insurance Center. This contest is at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Maine vs. Cent. Conn. St. Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, Maine
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other America East Games

Maine Stats Insights

  • The Black Bears make 47.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points higher than the Blue Devils have allowed to their opponents (45.1%).
  • Maine has a 6-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.1% from the field.
  • The Black Bears are the 339th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Blue Devils rank 271st.
  • The 70.5 points per game the Black Bears put up are only 1.4 more points than the Blue Devils give up (69.1).
  • Maine is 6-0 when scoring more than 69.1 points.

Maine Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Maine averaged 78.5 points per game at home last year, compared to 61.8 points per game away from home, a difference of 16.7 points per contest.
  • In 2022-23, the Black Bears gave up 67 points per game in home games. Away from home, they allowed 72.1.
  • When playing at home, Maine averaged 1.3 more treys per game (7.5) than in away games (6.2). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (37.2%) compared to away from home (30.7%).

Maine Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 @ Holy Cross W 72-57 Hart Recreation Center
12/3/2023 Brown W 60-49 Cross Insurance Center
12/6/2023 @ Boston University W 74-65 Case Gym
12/9/2023 Cent. Conn. St. - Cross Insurance Center
12/18/2023 @ UCF - Addition Financial Arena
12/21/2023 @ Florida International - Ocean Bank Convocation Center

