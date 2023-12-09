How to Watch Maine vs. Cent. Conn. St. on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Maine Black Bears (7-4) will attempt to build on a three-game winning run when hosting the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (3-5) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Cross Insurance Center. This contest is at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Maine vs. Cent. Conn. St. Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, Maine
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Maine Stats Insights
- The Black Bears make 47.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.2 percentage points higher than the Blue Devils have allowed to their opponents (45.1%).
- Maine has a 6-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.1% from the field.
- The Black Bears are the 339th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Blue Devils rank 271st.
- The 70.5 points per game the Black Bears put up are only 1.4 more points than the Blue Devils give up (69.1).
- Maine is 6-0 when scoring more than 69.1 points.
Maine Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Maine averaged 78.5 points per game at home last year, compared to 61.8 points per game away from home, a difference of 16.7 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Black Bears gave up 67 points per game in home games. Away from home, they allowed 72.1.
- When playing at home, Maine averaged 1.3 more treys per game (7.5) than in away games (6.2). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (37.2%) compared to away from home (30.7%).
Maine Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|@ Holy Cross
|W 72-57
|Hart Recreation Center
|12/3/2023
|Brown
|W 60-49
|Cross Insurance Center
|12/6/2023
|@ Boston University
|W 74-65
|Case Gym
|12/9/2023
|Cent. Conn. St.
|-
|Cross Insurance Center
|12/18/2023
|@ UCF
|-
|Addition Financial Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Florida International
|-
|Ocean Bank Convocation Center
