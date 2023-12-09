Saturday's contest between the Maine Black Bears (7-4) and the Central Connecticut State Blue Devils (3-5) at Cross Insurance Center has a projected final score of 71-66 based on our computer prediction, with Maine taking home the win. Tipoff is at 2:00 PM on December 9.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Maine vs. Cent. Conn. St. Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Time: 2:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Where: Bangor, Maine

Venue: Cross Insurance Center

Maine vs. Cent. Conn. St. Score Prediction

Prediction: Maine 71, Cent. Conn. St. 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Maine vs. Cent. Conn. St.

Computer Predicted Spread: Maine (-5.5)

Maine (-5.5) Computer Predicted Total: 136.8

Maine has a 6-4-0 record against the spread this season compared to Cent. Conn. St., who is 4-3-0 ATS. A total of four out of the Black Bears' games this season have hit the over, and four of the Blue Devils' games have gone over.

Maine Performance Insights

The Black Bears average 70.5 points per game (268th in college basketball) while allowing 63.8 per contest (41st in college basketball). They have a +74 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 6.7 points per game.

Maine loses the rebound battle by 2.8 boards on average. it records 29.0 rebounds per game, which ranks 329th in college basketball, while its opponents grab 31.8 per outing.

Maine hits 5.8 three-pointers per game (305th in college basketball) at a 30.8% rate (270th in college basketball), compared to the 5.5 its opponents make while shooting 30.2% from beyond the arc.

The Black Bears score 95.1 points per 100 possessions (171st in college basketball), while giving up 86.1 points per 100 possessions (96th in college basketball).

Maine has committed 3.5 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 10.4 (76th in college basketball play) while forcing 13.9 (78th in college basketball).

