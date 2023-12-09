Maine High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Kennebec County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 5:33 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Kennebec County, Maine, and information on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Kennebec County, Maine High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lawrence High School at Messalonskee High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 9
- Location: Oakland, ME
- Conference: A North
- How to Stream: Watch Here
