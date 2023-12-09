The Boston Bruins, James van Riemsdyk among them, meet the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET, at TD Garden. Prop bets for van Riemsdyk in that upcoming Bruins-Coyotes matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

James van Riemsdyk vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

van Riemsdyk Season Stats Insights

In 24 games this season, van Riemsdyk has a plus-minus of +2, while averaging 13:31 on the ice per game.

In four of 24 games this year, van Riemsdyk has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

van Riemsdyk has a point in 11 games this season (out of 24), including multiple points four times.

van Riemsdyk has had an assist in a game eight times this season over 24 games played, with multiple assists in two games.

van Riemsdyk's implied probability to go over his point total is 48.8% based on the odds.

van Riemsdyk has an implied probability of 33.9% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

van Riemsdyk Stats vs. the Coyotes

The Coyotes have given up 72 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 12th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 11th-ranked goal differential (+9).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Arizona 24 Games 2 15 Points 5 5 Goals 2 10 Assists 3

