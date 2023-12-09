David Pastrnak will be on the ice when the Boston Bruins and Arizona Coyotes meet at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. Considering a wager on Pastrnak? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

David Pastrnak vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, SCRIPPS, and NHL Network

NESN, SCRIPPS, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: -111)

1.5 points (Over odds: -111) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -167)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Pastrnak Season Stats Insights

In 25 games this season, Pastrnak has a plus-minus rating of +9, while averaging 19:32 on the ice per game.

In Pastrnak's 25 games played this season he's scored in 12 of them and netted multiple goals in two.

Pastrnak has a point in 18 of 25 games this season, with multiple points in 12 of them.

Pastrnak has an assist in 15 of 25 games this year, with multiple assists on six occasions.

Pastrnak's implied probability to go over his point total is 52.6% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 62.5% of Pastrnak going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Pastrnak Stats vs. the Coyotes

The Coyotes have conceded 72 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 12th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's +9 goal differential ranks 11th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Arizona 25 Games 2 36 Points 1 14 Goals 1 22 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.