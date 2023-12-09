When the Boston Bruins square off against the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET, will David Pastrnak find the back of the net? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will David Pastrnak score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: -115 (Bet $11.50 to win $10 if he scores a goal)

Pastrnak stats and insights

In 12 of 25 games this season, Pastrnak has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Coyotes.

He has four goals on the power play, and also 11 assists.

Pastrnak's shooting percentage is 11.5%, and he averages 4.9 shots per game.

Coyotes defensive stats

The Coyotes are 12th in goals allowed, giving up 72 total goals (2.9 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Coyotes have two shutouts, and they average 15.6 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Pastrnak recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 20:04 Home L 3-1 12/3/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 20:34 Home W 3-1 12/2/2023 Maple Leafs 3 1 2 23:10 Away W 4-3 OT 11/30/2023 Sharks 2 0 2 19:05 Home W 3-0 11/27/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 18:27 Away L 5-2 11/25/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 21:12 Away L 7-4 11/24/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 21:24 Home L 5-2 11/22/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 19:13 Away W 3-1 11/20/2023 Lightning 2 1 1 20:31 Away L 5-4 OT 11/18/2023 Canadiens 3 0 3 13:13 Home W 5-2

Bruins vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, SCRIPPS, and NHL Network

NESN, SCRIPPS, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

