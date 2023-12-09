The Boston Bruins, with Charlie Coyle, will be on the ice Saturday at 1:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Arizona Coyotes. Looking to wager on Coyle's props? Here is some information to assist you.

Charlie Coyle vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, SCRIPPS, and NHL Network

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -115)

0.5 points (Over odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +170)

Coyle Season Stats Insights

In 25 games this season, Coyle has averaged 17:33 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +4.

In six of 25 games this year Coyle has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

In 14 of 25 games this season, Coyle has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

In nine of 25 games this season, Coyle has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability is 53.5% that Coyle hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 37% of Coyle going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Coyle Stats vs. the Coyotes

The Coyotes have conceded 72 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 12th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's +9 goal differential ranks 11th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Arizona 25 Games 2 19 Points 3 9 Goals 2 10 Assists 1

