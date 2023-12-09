The Boston Bruins' upcoming game versus the Arizona Coyotes is slated for Saturday at 1:00 PM ET. Will Charlie Coyle score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Charlie Coyle score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)

Coyle stats and insights

In six of 25 games this season, Coyle has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Coyotes.

Coyle has scored two goals on the power play.

He takes 1.9 shots per game, and converts 18.8% of them.

Coyotes defensive stats

The Coyotes have conceded 72 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 12th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Coyotes have two shutouts, and they average 15.6 hits and 15.8 blocked shots per game.

Coyle recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/7/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 20:03 Home L 3-1 12/3/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 18:48 Home W 3-1 12/2/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 19:45 Away W 4-3 OT 11/30/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 17:16 Home W 3-0 11/27/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 17:55 Away L 5-2 11/25/2023 Rangers 2 2 0 15:42 Away L 7-4 11/24/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 17:56 Home L 5-2 11/22/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 17:30 Away W 3-1 11/20/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 18:45 Away L 5-4 OT 11/18/2023 Canadiens 2 0 2 18:05 Home W 5-2

Bruins vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, SCRIPPS, and NHL Network

NESN, SCRIPPS, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

