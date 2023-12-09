The Boston Bruins (17-5-3) host the Arizona Coyotes (13-10-2) at TD Garden on Saturday, December 9 at 1:00 PM ET on NESN, SCRIPPS, and NHL Network. The Bruins were defeated by the Buffalo Sabres 3-1 in their last outing, while the Coyotes are coming off a 4-1 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Over the last 10 games, the Bruins have gone 5-4-1 while putting up 31 goals against 30 goals given up. On 30 power-play opportunities during that time, they have scored seven goals (23.3%).

Here's our pick for who will claim the win in Saturday's matchup.

Bruins vs. Coyotes Predictions for Saturday

Our computer projection model for this matchup predicts a final tally of Bruins 4, Coyotes 2.

Moneyline Pick: Bruins (-250)

Bruins (-250) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Coyotes (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Bruins vs Coyotes Additional Info

Bruins Splits and Trends

The Bruins are 3-3-6 in overtime matchups as part of a 17-5-3 overall record.

Boston is 4-1-3 (11 points) in its eight games decided by one goal.

In the one game this season the Bruins scored only one goal, they lost.

Boston has taken three points from the four games this season when it scored a pair of goals (1-2-1 record).

The Bruins have scored at least three goals in 20 games (16-2-2, 34 points).

In the 10 games when Boston has recorded a single power-play goal, it has a 5-3-2 record (12 points).

In the 10 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Boston is 9-0-1 (19 points).

The Bruins have been outshot by opponents 15 times, and went 8-5-2 (18 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Bruins Rank Bruins AVG Coyotes AVG Coyotes Rank 12th 3.24 Goals Scored 3.24 12th 3rd 2.48 Goals Allowed 2.88 10th 11th 31.8 Shots 27.1 31st 25th 31.8 Shots Allowed 31.7 24th 11th 22.5% Power Play % 25.88% 7th 1st 89.36% Penalty Kill % 81.18% 13th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Bruins vs. Coyotes Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, SCRIPPS, and NHL Network

NESN, SCRIPPS, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.