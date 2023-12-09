Bruins vs. Coyotes Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - December 9
The Boston Bruins (17-5-3) host the Arizona Coyotes (13-10-2) at TD Garden on Saturday, December 9 at 1:00 PM ET on NESN, SCRIPPS, and NHL Network. The Bruins were defeated by the Buffalo Sabres 3-1 in their last outing, while the Coyotes are coming off a 4-1 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers.
Over the last 10 games, the Bruins have gone 5-4-1 while putting up 31 goals against 30 goals given up. On 30 power-play opportunities during that time, they have scored seven goals (23.3%).
Here's our pick for who will claim the win in Saturday's matchup.
Bruins vs. Coyotes Predictions for Saturday
Our computer projection model for this matchup predicts a final tally of Bruins 4, Coyotes 2.
- Moneyline Pick: Bruins (-250)
- Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible
- Spread Pick: Coyotes (+1.5)
Bruins Splits and Trends
- The Bruins are 3-3-6 in overtime matchups as part of a 17-5-3 overall record.
- Boston is 4-1-3 (11 points) in its eight games decided by one goal.
- In the one game this season the Bruins scored only one goal, they lost.
- Boston has taken three points from the four games this season when it scored a pair of goals (1-2-1 record).
- The Bruins have scored at least three goals in 20 games (16-2-2, 34 points).
- In the 10 games when Boston has recorded a single power-play goal, it has a 5-3-2 record (12 points).
- In the 10 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Boston is 9-0-1 (19 points).
- The Bruins have been outshot by opponents 15 times, and went 8-5-2 (18 points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Bruins Rank
|Bruins AVG
|Coyotes AVG
|Coyotes Rank
|12th
|3.24
|Goals Scored
|3.24
|12th
|3rd
|2.48
|Goals Allowed
|2.88
|10th
|11th
|31.8
|Shots
|27.1
|31st
|25th
|31.8
|Shots Allowed
|31.7
|24th
|11th
|22.5%
|Power Play %
|25.88%
|7th
|1st
|89.36%
|Penalty Kill %
|81.18%
|13th
Bruins vs. Coyotes Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN, SCRIPPS, and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
