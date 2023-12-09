The Boston Bruins (17-5-3) will host the Arizona Coyotes (13-10-2) on Saturday, with both squads coming off a loss in their most recent game.

The Bruins game against the Coyotes can be seen on NESN, SCRIPPS, and NHL Network, so tune in to take in the action.

Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, SCRIPPS, and NHL Network

Bruins vs Coyotes Additional Info

Bruins Stats & Trends

The Bruins have conceded 62 total goals (only 2.5 per game), the second-fewest in NHL action.

The Bruins rank 13th in the league with 81 goals scored (3.2 per game).

Over the past 10 games, the Bruins have secured 70.0% of the possible points with a 5-4-1 record.

On the defensive side, the Bruins have allowed 30 goals (three per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 31 goals during that time.

Bruins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % David Pastrnak 25 14 22 36 30 13 0% Brad Marchand 25 12 12 24 22 15 27.3% Charlie Coyle 25 9 10 19 11 12 52.7% Pavel Zacha 25 8 11 19 10 12 50.1% Charlie McAvoy 21 3 16 19 17 3 -

Coyotes Stats & Trends

The Coyotes have allowed 72 total goals this season (2.9 per game), 12th in the NHL.

The Coyotes' 81 goals on the season (3.2 per game) rank them 13th in the league.

Over the last 10 games, the Coyotes have earned 80.0% of the possible points with a 6-4-0 record.

On the defensive side, the Coyotes have allowed 2.5 goals per game (25 total) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.1 goals-per-game average (31 total) over that span.

Coyotes Key Players