Brad Marchand will be in action when the Boston Bruins and Arizona Coyotes meet at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. Prop bets for Marchand in that upcoming Bruins-Coyotes matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Brad Marchand vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, SCRIPPS, and NHL Network

NESN, SCRIPPS, and NHL Network

1.5 points (Over odds: +165)

1.5 points (Over odds: +165) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -128)

Marchand Season Stats Insights

Marchand has averaged 19:25 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +3).

Marchand has scored a goal in a game nine times this year over 25 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

Marchand has a point in 17 of 25 games this year, with multiple points in five of them.

In 10 of 25 games this season, Marchand has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Marchand's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 37.7% that he hits the over.

The implied probability of Marchand going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 56.1%.

Marchand Stats vs. the Coyotes

The Coyotes have given up 72 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 12th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's +9 goal differential ranks 11th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Arizona 25 Games 1 24 Points 0 12 Goals 0 12 Assists 0

