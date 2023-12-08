Maine High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Somerset County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to stream games in Somerset County, Maine today, we've got what you need.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Somerset County, Maine High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Madison Area Memorial High School at Mountain Valley High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Rumford, ME
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Winslow High School at Maine Central Institute
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Pittsfield, ME
- Conference: B North
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.