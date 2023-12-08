Kristaps Porzingis and his Boston Celtics teammates will take the court versus the New York Knicks on Friday at 7:30 PM ET.

Porzingis, in his previous game (November 24 loss against the Magic), produced nine points and two steals.

In this article we will look at Porzingis' prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.

Kristaps Porzingis Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 18.9 18.7 Rebounds 6.5 6.7 6.4 Assists -- 1.9 2.1 PRA -- 27.5 27.2 PR -- 25.6 25.1 3PM 1.5 1.6 1.4



Kristaps Porzingis Insights vs. the Knicks

This season, Porzingis has made 6.5 field goals per game, which adds up to 11.7% of his team's total makes.

He's attempted 4.9 threes per game, or 8.7% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Porzingis' opponents, the Knicks, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 27th, averaging 99.8 possessions per game, while his Celtics average 101.9 per game, which ranks 23rd among NBA teams.

The Knicks are the third-best defensive team in the league, giving up 107.5 points per game.

On the boards, the Knicks are second in the NBA, conceding 40.7 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Knicks have conceded 24.9 per contest, seventh in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Knicks have conceded 13 makes per game, 18th in the league.

Kristaps Porzingis vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/13/2023 33 21 6 3 3 1 0 10/25/2023 38 30 8 0 5 4 0

