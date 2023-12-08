If you're questioning how to stream today's local high school basketball action in Kennebec County, Maine, keep your browser locked on this page. All of the details are highlighted below.

Kennebec County, Maine High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Boothbay Region High School at Winthrop High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 8

6:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Winthrop, ME

Winthrop, ME How to Stream: Watch Here

Erskine Academy at Belfast Area High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 8

6:30 PM ET on December 8 Location: Belfast, ME

Belfast, ME How to Stream: Watch Here

Winslow High School at Maine Central Institute

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8

7:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Pittsfield, ME

Pittsfield, ME Conference: B North

B North How to Stream: Watch Here

Cony High School at Camden Hills Regional High School