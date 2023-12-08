The Boston Celtics, with Derrick White, hit the court versus the New York Knicks at 7:30 PM ET on Friday.

In a 122-112 loss to the Pacers (his most recent action) White put up 18 points and eight assists.

In this piece we'll break down White's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Derrick White Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 14.5 15.0 Rebounds 3.5 3.9 3.8 Assists 4.5 5.3 5.8 PRA -- 23.7 24.6 PR -- 18.4 18.8 3PM 1.5 2.2 2.1



Derrick White Insights vs. the Knicks

White has taken 10.0 shots per game this season and made 4.6 per game, which account for 9.6% and 9.4%, respectively, of his team's total.

White is averaging 5.6 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 11.1% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

White's opponents, the Knicks, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 99.8 possessions per game, while his Celtics rank 23rd in possessions per game with 101.9.

The Knicks are the third-best defensive team in the league, giving up 107.5 points per game.

The Knicks concede 40.7 rebounds per game, ranking second in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Knicks are seventh in the NBA, giving up 24.9 per contest.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Knicks are ranked 18th in the NBA, conceding 13.0 makes per game.

Derrick White vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/13/2023 31 3 2 4 1 1 1 10/25/2023 32 12 6 2 1 1 2

