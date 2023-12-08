Maine High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cumberland County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school basketball action in Cumberland County, Maine today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available right here.
Cumberland County, Maine High School Boys Basketball Games Today
North Yarmouth Academy at Saint Dominic Academy
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Auburn, ME
- Conference: C South
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marshwood High School at Brunswick High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Brunswick, ME
- Conference: A South
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lewiston High School at Windham High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Windham, ME
- Conference: AA North
- How to Stream: Watch Here
South Portland High School at Gorham High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Gorham, ME
- Conference: AA South
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Greely High School at Westbrook High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8
- Location: Westbrook, ME
- Conference: A South
- How to Stream: Watch Here
