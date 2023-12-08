There is high school basketball action in Cumberland County, Maine today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available right here.

Cumberland County, Maine High School Boys Basketball Games Today

North Yarmouth Academy at Saint Dominic Academy

Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on December 8

5:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Auburn, ME

Auburn, ME Conference: C South

C South How to Stream: Watch Here

Marshwood High School at Brunswick High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 8

6:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Brunswick, ME

Brunswick, ME Conference: A South

A South How to Stream: Watch Here

Lewiston High School at Windham High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8

7:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Windham, ME

Windham, ME Conference: AA North

AA North How to Stream: Watch Here

South Portland High School at Gorham High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 8

7:00 PM ET on December 8 Location: Gorham, ME

Gorham, ME Conference: AA South

AA South How to Stream: Watch Here

Greely High School at Westbrook High School