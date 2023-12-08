How to Watch the Celtics vs. Knicks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 1:39 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Boston Celtics (15-5) will host the New York Knicks (12-8) after winning nine straight home games.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Celtics and Knicks, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Celtics vs. Knicks Game Info
- When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
Celtics vs Knicks Additional Info
|Celtics vs Knicks Players to Watch
|Celtics vs Knicks Injury Report
|Celtics vs Knicks Prediction
|Celtics vs Knicks Odds/Over/Under
|Celtics vs Knicks Betting Trends & Stats
|Celtics vs Knicks Player Props
Celtics Stats Insights
- The Celtics are shooting 47.4% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 47.3% the Knicks allow to opponents.
- In games Boston shoots higher than 47.3% from the field, it is 11-1 overall.
- The Celtics are the second best rebounding team in the league, the Knicks rank fifth.
- The Celtics record 116.5 points per game, nine more points than the 107.5 the Knicks give up.
- Boston has a 14-3 record when scoring more than 107.5 points.
Celtics Home & Away Comparison
- The Celtics average 123 points per game at home, compared to 111.2 points per game in away games, a difference of 11.8 points per contest.
- Boston cedes 105.4 points per game in home games this year, compared to 110.3 when playing on the road.
- The Celtics are making 17.3 treys per game with a 40.6% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which is 3.4 more threes and 8% points better than they're averaging in away games (13.9 threes per game, 32.6% three-point percentage).
Celtics Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Kristaps Porzingis
|Questionable
|Calf
