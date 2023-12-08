Celtics vs. Knicks Injury Report Today - December 8
The Boston Celtics' (15-5) injury report has just one player listed as they prepare for their Friday, December 8 game against the New York Knicks (12-8) at TD Garden. It begins at 7:30 PM ET.
In their last time out, the Celtics lost 122-112 to the Pacers on Monday. In the Celtics' loss, Jayson Tatum led the way with a team-high 32 points (adding 12 rebounds and six assists).
Celtics vs Knicks Additional Info
Boston Celtics Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Kristaps Porzingis
|PF
|Questionable
|Calf
|18.9
|6.7
|1.9
New York Knicks Injury Report Today
Knicks Injuries: DaQuan Jeffries: Questionable (Illness), Evan Fournier: Questionable (Illness)
Celtics vs. Knicks Game Info
- When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- TV: NBA TV
