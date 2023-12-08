The Boston Celtics (15-5) are 6.5-point favorites as they attempt to continue a nine-game home win streak when they square off against the New York Knicks (12-8) on Friday, December 8, 2023 at TD Garden. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and MSG. The matchup has an over/under of 220.5 points.

Celtics vs. Knicks Odds & Info

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts TV: NBA TV, NBCS-BOS, and MSG

Favorite Spread Over/Under Celtics -6.5 220.5

Celtics Betting Records & Stats

Boston's 20 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 220.5 points 12 times.

Boston has an average total of 224.6 in its outings this year, 4.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.

The Celtics have gone 10-10-0 ATS this season.

This season, Boston has won 14 out of the 19 games, or 73.7%, in which it has been favored.

This season, Boston has won 12 of its 13 games, or 92.3%, when favored by at least -275 on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Celtics have a 73.3% chance to win.

Celtics vs. Knicks Over/Under Stats

Games Over 220.5 % of Games Over 220.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Celtics 12 60% 116.5 228 108.1 215.6 226.8 Knicks 9 45% 111.5 228 107.5 215.6 221.4

Additional Celtics Insights & Trends

The Celtics are 3-7 against the spread and 7-3 overall over their last 10 contests.

The Celtics have gone over the total in four of their last 10 outings.

Boston has a better record against the spread in home games (6-3-0) than it does in road games (4-7-0).

The Celtics average 116.5 points per game, nine more points than the 107.5 the Knicks give up.

When Boston scores more than 107.5 points, it is 10-7 against the spread and 14-3 overall.

Celtics vs. Knicks Betting Splits

Celtics and Knicks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 6.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Celtics 10-10 8-6 9-11 Knicks 11-9 0-1 10-10

Celtics vs. Knicks Point Insights

Celtics Knicks 116.5 Points Scored (PG) 111.5 9 NBA Rank (PPG) 21 10-7 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 10-3 14-3 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 11-2 108.1 Points Allowed (PG) 107.5 4 NBA Rank (PAPG) 3 9-4 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 10-7 12-1 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 11-6

