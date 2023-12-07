Rhamondre Stevenson did not participate in his most recent practice. The New England Patriots play the Pittsburgh Steelers at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday in Week 14. Seeking Stevenson's stats? Here is everything you need to know.

Rep Rhamondre Stevenson and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

In terms of season stats, Stevenson has run for 619 yards on 156 carries with four touchdowns, averaging 4.0 yards per carry, and has 38 catches (51 targets) for 238 yards.

Keep an eye on Stevenson's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!

Rhamondre Stevenson Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Ankle

There is one other running back on the injury report for the Patriots this week: Ezekiel Elliott (LP/thigh): 112 Rush Att; 429 Rush Yds; 2 Rush TDs 24 Rec; 154 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Sportsbook Promo Codes

Patriots vs. Steelers Game Info

Game Day: December 7, 2023

December 7, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!

Stevenson 2023 Stats

Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Rush Yards/Carry Targets Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs 156 619 4 4.0 51 38 238 0

Stevenson Game-by-Game

Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Eagles 12 25 0 6 64 0 Week 2 Dolphins 15 50 1 3 10 0 Week 3 @Jets 19 59 0 1 3 0 Week 4 @Cowboys 14 30 0 2 10 0 Week 5 Saints 8 24 0 0 0 0 Week 6 @Raiders 10 46 1 5 24 0 Week 7 Bills 9 34 0 6 51 0 Week 8 @Dolphins 10 39 0 2 11 0 Week 9 Commanders 9 87 1 4 42 0 Week 10 Colts 20 88 0 3 14 0 Week 12 @Giants 21 98 1 5 9 0 Week 13 Chargers 9 39 0 1 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.