Pavel Zacha will be on the ice when the Boston Bruins and Buffalo Sabres meet on Thursday at TD Garden, starting at 7:00 PM ET. Considering a bet on Zacha? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Pavel Zacha vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -154)

0.5 points (Over odds: -154) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +125)

Zacha Season Stats Insights

Zacha has averaged 18:55 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +5).

Zacha has a goal in eight of 24 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

In 16 of 24 games this year, Zacha has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Zacha has posted an assist in a game 10 times this year in 24 games played, including multiple assists once.

Zacha has an implied probability of 60.6% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Zacha has an implied probability of 44.4% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Zacha Stats vs. the Sabres

The Sabres are 29th in goals allowed, giving up 90 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -16 goal differential ranks 27th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 24 Games 5 19 Points 5 8 Goals 1 11 Assists 4

