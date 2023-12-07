Will Pavel Zacha find the back of the net when the Boston Bruins play the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Pavel Zacha score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

Zacha stats and insights

In eight of 24 games this season, Zacha has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not scored against the Sabres this season in one game (one shot).

On the power play he has two goals, plus four assists.

Zacha's shooting percentage is 17.8%, and he averages 1.9 shots per game.

Sabres defensive stats

The Sabres are 29th in goals allowed, giving up 90 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 14.9 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.

Zacha recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/3/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 15:49 Home W 3-1 12/2/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 21:33 Away W 4-3 OT 11/30/2023 Sharks 2 1 1 14:42 Home W 3-0 11/27/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 13:59 Away L 5-2 11/25/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 19:33 Away L 7-4 11/24/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 20:36 Home L 5-2 11/22/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 18:30 Away W 3-1 11/20/2023 Lightning 1 1 0 21:08 Away L 5-4 OT 11/18/2023 Canadiens 1 1 0 15:20 Home W 5-2 11/14/2023 Sabres 2 0 2 17:27 Away W 5-2

Bruins vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023

Thursday, December 7, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B, NESN, and ESPN+

MSG-B, NESN, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

