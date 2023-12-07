Patriots vs. Steelers Player Props & Odds – Week 14
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 9:51 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
On Thursday at 8:15 PM ET, the New England Patriots will visit the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Check out player props for the best performers in this contest between the Steelers and the Patriots.
Ezekiel Elliott Touchdown Odds
- Elliott Odds to Score First TD: +750
- Elliott Odds to Score Anytime TD: +480
Jaylen Warren Touchdown Odds
- Warren Odds to Score First TD: +650
- Warren Odds to Score Anytime TD: +300
More Patriots Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|DeVante Parker
|-
|-
|37.5 (-113)
|JuJu Smith-Schuster
|-
|-
|13.5 (-113)
|Ezekiel Elliott
|-
|59.5 (-113)
|17.5 (-113)
|Hunter Henry
|-
|-
|21.5 (-113)
|Bailey Zappe
|154.5 (-113)
|8.5 (-102)
|-
|Tyquan Thornton
|-
|-
|12.5 (-113)
More Steelers Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Pat Freiermuth
|-
|-
|27.5 (-113)
|Najee Harris
|-
|57.5 (-114)
|-
|Diontae Johnson
|-
|-
|43.5 (-113)
|George Pickens
|-
|-
|40.5 (-113)
|Allen Robinson II
|-
|-
|11.5 (-113)
|Mitchell Trubisky
|180.5 (-113)
|12.5 (-113)
|-
|Jaylen Warren
|-
|55.5 (-113)
|17.5 (-113)
