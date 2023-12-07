Our computer model projects a victory for the Pittsburgh Steelers when they meet the New England Patriots at Acrisure Stadium on Thursday, December 7 at 8:15 PM ET -- for a full breakdown regarding the spread, over/under and final score, continue reading.

Watch the Patriots in person this season! Click here to buy tickets on Ticketmaster.

The Steelers rank 26th in total offense (294.9 yards per game) and 21st in total defense (348.3 yards allowed per game) this year. The Patriots' offense has been bottom-five this season, registering 12.3 points per game, which ranks worst in the NFL. On defense, they rank 15th with 21.2 points surrendered per contest.

Bet on the NFL and get the best new user bonus at BetMGM by using our link to sign up!

Watch Patriots vs Steelers on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Patriots vs. Steelers Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Steelers (-6) Over (30) Steelers 25, Patriots 10

Place your bets on the Steelers-Patriots matchup or any other NFL game at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Patriots Betting Info

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 31.2% chance of a victory for the Patriots.

New England has won just two games against the spread this year.

The Patriots have covered the spread once this season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 6-point underdogs.

New England games have gone over the point total three out of 12 times this year.

The average total for Patriots games is 41.3 points, 11.3 more than this game's over/under.

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Steelers Betting Info

The Steelers have a 73.3% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Pittsburgh has covered seven times in 12 chances against the spread this season.

The Steelers have been favored by 6 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

So far this season, just two Pittsburgh games have hit the over.

Steelers games have had an average of 39.7 points this season, 9.7 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Patriots vs. Steelers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Pittsburgh 16 19.1 16.1 20.1 15.8 17.6 New England 12.3 21.2 12.7 20.6 11.8 22

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.